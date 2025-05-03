<i>Raid 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ajay Devgn's film Raid 2 starts strong at the box office. The sequel earned over Rs 31 crore in its first two days. It collected Rs 19.25 crore on its opening day due to a holiday.

Ajay Devgn's film Raid 2 is off to a strong start at the box office. The sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, has earned over Rs 31 crore in two days. The film collected Rs 19.25 crore on its opening day.

The release benefited from the partial holiday on Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, along with the popularity of the first film.

On Day 2 (Friday), the film earned around Rs 11.50 crore, bringing the total to Rs 31 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the film had an average Hindi occupancy of 19.23% on Day 2. Morning shows saw a turnout of 7.13%, which increased to 16.08% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 17.99% occupancy, while night shows peaked at 35.70%.

Seven years after the original film hit theatres, Ajay returns as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. This time, he is up against Manohar Dhankar, aka Dada Manohar Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Raid 2 also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak and Amit Sial in key roles.

In the first Raid film, Ileana D'Cruz played Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife. However, in Raid 2, that role is now played by Vaani Kapoor. Naturally, fans were curious about the change.

Raid 2 is currently competing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2, which is doing fairly well in theatres. Nani's HIT: The Third Case was also released this week.