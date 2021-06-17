Rahul Vaidya, Who Walked Out Of Bigg Boss, Now Jokes About Quitting Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rahul Vaidya in Cape Town. (courtesy rahulvaidya)

Highlights Rahul Vaidya is shooting in Cape Town for the show

"Counting the days now," wrote Disha Parmar

"Can you just come back already?" she added

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is currently shooting for the show in Cape Town. The singer engaged in some self-deprecating humour after his girlfriend Disha Parmar posted a picture with him on Instagram. Disha, who was missing Rahul big time, wrote: "Counting the days now... Can you just come back already? #countdownbegins." In the comments section, Rahul Vaidya joked about quitting the show. He wrote: "Soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon. Miss you."

See Disha Parmar's post:

Here's a screenshot of Rahul's comment:

Screenshot of Rahul's comment on Disha's post.

Earlier this year, Rahul Vaidya had walked out of the Bigg Boss house. The singer was even reprimanded by the show's host Salman Khan for his decision. Salman Khan told Rahul Vaidya: "It is useless for you to stay in the house if you won't contribute to the show whole-heartedly. We gave you the offer and you accepted it. Fine. You saved whoever was to be voted out of the show because of the lack of enthusiasm and interest towards the show that you have shown. You will be the first one to exit the Bigg Boss house in the history of this show because you are homesick." However, a few weeks later, the signer returned to the show and proposed to Disha Parmar during an episode and she said yes.

Rahul Vaidya became a household name after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others. He recently released a single titled Aly, which he dedicated to best friend and fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni.