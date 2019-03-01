Rahul Khanna's Instagram Responses Are As Lit As His 'Ready For Summer' Pic

Rahul Khanna Instagrammed this 'summer ready' photo of himself (courtesy mrkhanna)

Rahul Khanna... Okay, we are talking a moment here as all super-awesome Instagram photos are flashing back like an album of our dreams. Yeah, so, Rahul Khanna teased his Instafam again with a selfie of himself, which says: "So ready for summer." Well, before you have your hopes high about seeing a photo of shirtless Rahul Khanna, let us tell you this that in the selfie, the actor is still in his let's-battle-the-winter mode and can be seen wearing a jacket, a scarf and even a woollen cap. Rahul Khanna, just like many of us, can't wait for summer to be officially here but ahead of that, why not make the most of a Flashback Friday.

Well, Rahul Khanna may be far from summer here but his Instafam thinks he's melting not just hearts but also some ice as he's setting the temperature soaring with each Instagram post. "The warmth is coming from you in this picture," read a comment while another added: "Winter is never coming after this pic." More comments such as "How do you manage every time?", "summer never looked so good" and "always so handsome" flooded his feed and Rahul Khanna actually replied to some of them.

To a fan's comment mentioning Rahul Khanna as her "first crush" and that "years later that crush never got crush", the actor wrote: "Good taste never goes out of style." And to someone who said: "Love your scarf," he wrote: "Me too!" "Where were you all my life?" read a comment and Rahul Khanna could only say: "Waiting."

Meanwhile, here's how we expect Rahul Khanna's Instagram to look like once Summer 2019 is officially here:

Rahul Khanna's body of work includes films such as The Emperor's Club, Dil Kabaddi, Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid and Fire Flies, which remains his last film. On TV, Rahul Khanna has been part of shows such as The Americans and the Indian version of 24. Rahul Khanna made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth, which got him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award.