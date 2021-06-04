What Rahul Khanna Had For Breakfast Today. Lunch Was Skipped

From Rahul Khanna's Instagram (courtesy mrkhanna)

Actor-model Rahul Khanna often shares glimpses of his scrumptious breakfast platter on Instagram. It's not weekend yet but Rahul Khanna is already skipping lunch in favour of a heavy breakfast. On Friday, he had a TGIF special breakfast, which comprised scrambled eggs, leftover mushroom rice, arugula and avocado salad in controlled portions. Rahul Khanna also added a "giant" cup of coffee to his breakfast platter and this disclaimer to his Instagram story: "Yup, gonna skip lunch." However, the 48-year-old actor also added a must-read message for his followers. Tagging the NGO Naz Foundation, Rahul Khanna made this appeal: "Some of us are fortunate to have enough to eat but there are far too many facing food, health, housing insecurity right now. If you're able to, and since it's pride month, may be you'll consider helping out."

"Naz Foundation has been working tirelessly for LGBTQIA+ rights and health even before the pandemic," he added.

Meanwhile, here are some of the times Rahul Khanna set major breakfast goals with photos of his neatly organized plates. PS - he is also a chef.

Rahul Khanna made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth, which got him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. He has also starred in films such as The Emperor's Club, Dil Kabaddi, Love Aaj Kal and Wake Up Sid. In films, he was last seen in 2013's Fire Flies. On TV, Rahul Khanna has been part of shows such as Netflix's Leila, The Americans and the Hindi remake of the popular TV series 24.