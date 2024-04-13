Rahul Khanna Shares Glimpse Of His Breakfast Meal And It Screams Healthy

Rahul Khanna shared a glimpse of his breakfast on Instagram. (Image Credit: Instagram/@mrkhanna)

Actor Rahul Khanna's mouth-watering food posts always grab our full attention. He never misses a chance to share pictures and videos of his meals and keeps his fans engaged. Recently, Rahul shared images of his oh-so-healthy breakfast on his Instagram Stories. So, what did he have, you ask? Just like many of us, he kicked off his day with a cup of masala chai, complete with heavy cream, collagen, and stevia. Additionally, he enjoyed a slice of "perfect frittata," sliced oranges, and avocado toast. His toast was made with mashed avocados and sardines, placed on top of perfectly toasted sourdough bread. Take a look:

Rahul Khanna also posted another picture to share the ingredients of his frittata recipe. It was made using eggs, mushrooms, ghee, tomatoes, salt, pepper, spinach, and cottage cheese.

Just like Rahul Khanna, if you also enjoy eating healthy dishes for breakfast, here are some recipes that you should try:

1. Banana Oat Bread

Banana oat bread combines ripe mashed bananas with oats to create a moist and flavourful loaf. Sweetened naturally with bananas and a touch of honey or maple syrup, this bread is perfect for breakfast or a satisfying snack. Click here for the recipe.

2. Spinach Pancakes

For this dish, fresh spinach leaves are blended into the pancake batter. These green pancakes are fluffy and savoury, making them a perfect wholesome choice for a morning meal. Recipe here.

3. Melon And Kiwi Fruit Smoothie

A refreshing and tropical delight, a melon and kiwi fruit smoothie is a blend of sweet melon chunks, tangy kiwi fruit, and creamy yogurt or coconut milk. This smoothie is packed with vitamins and antioxidants. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Chicken Omelette With Sauteed Mushrooms

Chicken omelette with sauteed mushrooms is a protein-packed breakfast option. Tender chicken pieces are cooked with mushrooms and folded into fluffy eggs to create a hearty and filling omelette. Detailed recipe here.

5. Oat Apple Crumble

This dish features tender, cinnamon-spiced apples topped with a crunchy oat and flour mixture. Baked until golden, this crumble is best served warm with a dollop of Greek yogurt. Check out the recipe here.