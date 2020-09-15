Rahul Khanna 'Can't Wait For The Day' When He Will Get To Say These Words

Rahul Khanna shared this image. (courtesy: mrkhanna)

Rahul Khanna has a picture for every mood and his current one is extremely relatable. On Tuesday, the 48-year-old actor shared a shirtless picture of himself on his Instagram profile and along with it, he added an ROFL caption. In the picture, a happy Rahul Khanna can be seen posing with open arms and he flashes an ear-to-ear grin. This is what his caption read, "I can't wait for the day when we'll say, 'Remember when we all had to stay at least this far apart from each other and it sucked but we saved lives?'." He accompanied the post with the hashtag #socialdistancingsaveslives. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the picture is burning up Instagram. Casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote: "I'm just going to turn on the AC."

Take a look at Rahul Khanna's post here:

During the lockdown earlier this year, cooking kept Rahul Khanna busy. Sharing a glimpse of his home-cooked meal, the Wake Up Sid actor wrote on Instagram: "Wish you were here!#sundaydinner #spaghettiaglioeolio #stayhome #staysafe."

Here are some more posts from Rajhul Khanna's Instagram diaries:

Rahul Khanna made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth, which got him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. He has also starred in films such as The Emperor's Club, Dil Kabaddi, Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid and Fire Flies, which was also his last film. In terms of Rahul Khanna has been part of shows such as The Americans and the Hindi remake of the popular TV series 24.