Rahul Khanna Brings Spring To Instagram And The Comments Are Everything

Oh, the power of Rahul Khanna in a crisp white shirt and blue chinos. The actor, known for his Instagram shenanigans, just brought spring to Instagram with a bright new photo. And as is ritual, his Instafam can't keep calm. Rahul Khanna's Instagram photo is like a painting, in which bright yellow flowers, the spring sky and the lots of green form the perfect backdrop. Rahul Khanna, who can be seen casually walking towards the camera, captioned the photo: "Spring in the air, spring in my step." Now, folks on Instagram had a lot to say in the comments section. Referring to the many shirtless selfies on Rahul Khanna's Instagram, one comment said: "It's hot there, may be lose the shirt?" Another user wrote: "The lord of the springs!" One more fan added: "Spring suddenly got too hot!" while more comments such as these poured in: "Can't stop staring", "Brighter than the Lilies", "Your pictures are putting springs in all of our steps!" and "He is here to fade away your mid-week blues!"

Rahul Khanna, best known for his role in Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth, also starred in films such as The Emperor's Club, Dil Kabaddi, Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid and Fire Flies.