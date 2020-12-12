Raghu Ram's Anniversary Post For Natalie Di Luccio Has Stunning Pics From Their Wedding And A Loved Up Note

Raghu Ram posted this photo. (Image courtesy: instaraghu )

Happy anniversary, Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio. The TV personality picked million-dollar pictures from his wedding album on Saturday to wish his wife in the sweetest way possible on social media. That's not it. Raghu Ram also accompanied his post with a loved up note which will definitely give you couple goals. The breathtaking pictures are Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio's beach wedding that took place in 2018. Natalie looks beautiful in a white silk saree with red and golden border while Raghu Ram can be seen wearing a white kurta and red dhoti in the photos. Revisiting his wedding memories, Raghu Ram wrote: "Day 2 of the celebrations, day 1 of the wedding. Natalie, I know you never imagined yourself looking like this on your wedding day. And I never imagined someone could look so breathtakingly, achingly beautiful!"

"I kept sneaking glances at you to convince myself this was really happening! Big hug to all my friends who were there, absolutely covering us with love! What a day!" he added.

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio welcomed a baby boy on January 6 this year but more on that later.

Check out Raghu Ram's adorable post for Natalie Di Luccio here:

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio's respective Instagram feeds are filled with pictures of their son Rhythm. Sharing a family photo last month, featuring the couple wearing face masks, Raghu Ram wrote: "I wonder if #BabyRhythm will ever question why people wear masks all the time, or will he just accept it as how the world is? As normal? Maybe it is the new normal."

Meanwhile, check out some more pictures of baby Rhythm:

Raghu Ram was previously married to actress Sugandha Garg. The couple parted ways in 2016.