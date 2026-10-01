Raghav Chadha Reviews Wife Parineeti Chopra's <i>Shaque</i>, Calls It A 'Nail-Biting Watch'

Raghav Chadha shared a heartwarming note for his wife, Parineeti Chopra, praising her latest Netflix series, Shaque: Trust No One. He also shared a couple of pictures from the premiere.

Raghav started his post by writing, "Shaque had me hooked till the very end. The suspense keeps building; every episode makes you question what you think you know. By the end, I only wanted one answer. Who was the kidnapper?"

He added, "The premiere felt even more special with our closest friends and family there with us. The whole cast really pulls you into the story, and @parineetichopra, you completely lived Anvita."

"Proud husband aside, this is a genuinely gripping, nail-biting watch. Go watch Shaque on Netflix now! Brilliant performances all around." Take a look at the post here:

Created by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Rensil D'Silva, with the latter also directing, the series also stars Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dhruv Chaudhary, and Sumeet Vyas.

Shaque's plot revolves around a mother, Anvita (Parineeti Chopra), who loses her daughter, Apeksha, on the day she's born. What begins as an eight-year journey becomes the relentless drive of a bereaved mother to find her missing child, whom she steadfastly believes is alive.

About Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced their pregnancy in August 2025. They welcomed a baby boy on October 19, 2025. The couple were married in September 2023 in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by family, close friends, and political dignitaries.

The duo had dated for several months before officially confirming their relationship.

Also Read: Shaque Review: Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh' Obsession Meets Parineeti Chopra's Maternal Rage