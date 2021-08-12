Radhika Pandit Shares Priceless Engagement Memories With Yash

Yash and Radhika in a still from the video. (courtesy radhikapandit )

Highlights The couple got married in 2016

They are parents to two kids

"I still remember this day," Radhika wrote

Radhika Pandit dug out a priceless video which happens to be from her and Yash's engagement ceremony. In her post, Radhika wrote that she still remembers the day vividly and added, "It's been 5yrs today that I got engaged to this incredible man, in my favorite place with my favorite people being around! I still remember this day, like it was yesterday... Sharing this video just to relive that perfect day again." She thanked everyone who was a part of the ceremony and wrote: "A shout out to all my dear friends who were a part of that special day to share any pic you have of that day, pic of the decor, or an invite, or anything you have memories attached to. Tag me while uploading."

Check out Radhika Pandit's post here:

In October 2019, Radhika Pandit and Yash welcomed their second child - a baby boy named Yatharv. The couple met on the sets of TV show Nandagokuland and they have worked together in films such as Drama, Mr And Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward. They stepped into the Kannada film industry with the 2008 film Moggina Manasu. Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016 and they welcomed their first child Ayra in December 2018.

Yash's next project is the sequel to his blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1. The sequel - KGF: Chapter 2 boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Bollywood veterans Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The film will reportedly release this year. Yash is also known for his performances in films such as Rocky, Kallara Santhe, Gokula, Thamassu, Modalasala, Kirataka, Lucky, Chandra among others.