On Yash's Birthday, Wife Radhika Pandit Shares An Adorable Note For Her 'Bestie'

On actor Yash's 35th birthday, his wife, actress Radhika Pandit posted an adorable wish for him on social media. Yash and Radhika Pandit had a dreamy wedding in 2016. To wish her husband on his special day, Radhika Pandit shared a picture from his birthday celebrations and accompanied it with a sweet note for her "bestie." She wrote: "Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its cause you let me have your share of cake too. Happy birthday, my Bestie." In the photograph, the couple can be seen eating cake. Take a look at the actress' post here:

Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in December 2016. They welcomed their first child Ayra in December 2018 and son in October, 2019. The couple have worked together in films such as Drama, Mr And Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward. Here's what Radhika Pandit shared on their anniversary in December last year:

On Yash's birthday eve, the teaser of his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 dropped on the Internet. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Watch the teaser here:

In terms of work, Yash has featured in several Kannada movies such as Moggina Manasu, Rocky, Kallara Santhe, Gokula, Thamassu, Modalasala, Kirataka, Lucky, Chandra and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari among others. He is best-known for his performance in KGF: Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film's sequel - KGF: Chapter 2 - is scheduled to open in theatres this year.