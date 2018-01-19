Radhika Apte On 'Positive Buzz' From PadMan Vs Padmaavat Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat will release on January 25

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar in PadMan. (Image courtesy: YouTube ) Mumbai: Highlights Radhika Apte spoke about PadMan and Padmaavat's box office clash "There is nothing common," Radhika said The films will hit the screens on January 25 PadMan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, and says except for the opening day, both the films should sail smoothly. Padmaavat had to miss its release on December 1 due to protests by Rajput organisations. The film, initially titled Padmavati, is now set to be released on January 25 with PadMan. Radhika, however, is confident about PadMan as the audience has so far responded positively to the trailer and the songs. She has also seen the trailer of Padmaavat and finds it "amazing". "I feel there is positive buzz about both the films and there is an audience for both. It is not even comparable.



There is nothing common between PadMan and Padmaavat," Radhika told PTI.



"The audience will be split and it (films) will open to lesser numbers. The opening will be affected, but I don't think it will affect the overall game of a film as people want to watch both the films."



PadMan is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay Kumar), who manufactured low-cost machine for sanitary napkins in rural India. Radhika plays the role of Akshay's wife in the film.



The actor credits director R Balki for handling the subject of menstrual hygiene in an entertaining way.



"It is a relatable film. I hope people will connect with it emotionally. We have made the film with a lot of thought and emotion. The aim is not to bring about a revolution but to make people openly talk about it.



Whenever an advertisement of sanitary pad comes on television, people stop looking at it. This needs to change."



Radhika says she met Muruganantham's wife only after the shooting as she wanted to approach the character with a fresh perspective.



"I was aware about the story. When you are making a story, you do make certain changes as real life and cinema are not the same. I like the innocence and simplicity in her, which we have retained in the story."



Radhika said he was so punctual and strict about his routine that they were able to finish the film on schedule.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Actor Radhika Apte is not worried about the box office clash betweenand Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, and says except for the opening day, both the films should sail smoothly.had to miss its release on December 1 due to protests by Rajput organisations. The film, initially titled, is now set to be released on January 25 with. Radhika, however, is confident aboutas the audience has so far responded positively to the trailer and the songs. She has also seen the trailer ofand finds it "amazing". "I feel there is positive buzz about both the films and there is an audience for both. It is not even comparable.There is nothing common betweenand," Radhika told PTI."The audience will be split and it (films) will open to lesser numbers. The opening will be affected, but I don't think it will affect the overall game of a film as people want to watch both the films."is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay Kumar), who manufactured low-cost machine for sanitary napkins in rural India. Radhika plays the role of Akshay's wife in the film.The actor credits director R Balki for handling the subject of menstrual hygiene in an entertaining way."It is a relatable film. I hope people will connect with it emotionally. We have made the film with a lot of thought and emotion. The aim is not to bring about a revolution but to make people openly talk about it. "Hygiene of women is important. Whenever an advertisement of sanitary pad comes on television, people stop looking at it. This needs to change."Radhika says she met Muruganantham's wife only after the shooting as she wanted to approach the character with a fresh perspective."I was aware about the story. When you are making a story, you do make certain changes as real life and cinema are not the same. I like the innocence and simplicity in her, which we have retained in the story." Calling her co-star Akshay a professional actor, Radhika said he was so punctual and strict about his routine that they were able to finish the film on schedule.