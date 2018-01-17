Akshay Kumar Is Scared Of Twinkle Khanna, Claims Sonam Kapoor. She Should Know

If you remember, Twinkle Khanna, simply by being himself, made Akshay Kumar sip his coffee a lot more times than he usually would have on last year's Koffee With Karan. Twinkle herself confessed Akshay did not think going on the show was a good idea because he thought the first thing his wife would have said is the p-word. Akshay Kumar is often one-upped by the wifey on social media and interviews, and now, Akshay's PadMan co-star Sonam Kapoor reveals that the 50-year-old actor is indeed scared of his wife IRL. "Akshay Tina se bohot darte hain (Akshay is scared of Tina)!" Deccan Chronicle quoted the actress as saying.
Twinkle's Mrs Funnybones Movies is producing PadMan, which releases on January 25. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sonam added: "Actually, I've known Tina for many years. During my interactions with R. Balki (director), Tina would never interfere. There's an etiquette we follow on the sets. He's the captain of the ship and has to take a call. And this is what Tina follows too."
Akshay Kumar is the one who helps Twinkle with special editing notes for all her columns. Speaking on Karan Johar's show, Twinkle had said: "Every column I write, he reads it. Then he will decide what should be removed because he is Salman Rushdie and I am what... Chetan Bhagat? And I am given marks!" Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna married in 2001 and are parents to two children - Aarav and Nitara.
PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and is based on Tamil Nadu-based entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who became a household name after he invented low cost sanitary napkin making machines. Directed by R Balki, PadMan clashes with Padmaavat on January 25.