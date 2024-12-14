Radhika Apte, Husband Benedict Taylor Welcome First Child. See First Glimpse Of Their Baby Girl

Radhika Apte and her husband Benedict Taylor are the new parents in town. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl last week. On Friday, the actress shared the first glimpse of her little one. The image shows her breastfeeding the baby while sitting on a bed, with a laptop placed in front of her. She wore a black turtleneck sweater, and her baby looked adorable in an olive green sweater.

In her caption, she mentioned that she had returned to her first work meeting after giving birth. Radhika wrote, "First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #itsagirl #bliss @benedmusic."

The post quickly attracted congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues, including Gulshan Devaiah, Zoya Akhtar, Satyadeep Misra, Isha Talwar, Divyenndu, Ira Dubey, Shweta Tripathi, Homi Adajania and others.

Radhika Apte debuted her baby bump at the screening of her film Sister Midnight at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16. She surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy during the event. She shared a series of pictures from her appearance on social media and wrote, "Sister Midnight UK Premier #lff2024." The photos feature her posing both solo and with the film's cast and crew on the red carpet. The actress looked stunning in a black, off-shoulder midi dress with her hair styled in a bun.

In 2012, Radhika Apte married British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The couple first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a dance sabbatical, and they began living together shortly thereafter. Their wedding was initially an intimate affair, followed by an official ceremony in 2013.

On the work front, Radhika Apte appeared in a cameo role in Merry Christmas. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. She is also set to star in the revenge thriller series Akka, alongside Keerthy Suresh, which is produced by YRF Entertainment and directed by debutante Dharmaraj Shetty.