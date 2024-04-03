Raashii Khanna On Yodha's Box Office Performance: 'Don't Think It Is A Bad Film At All'

A still from Yodha. (courtesy: YouTube)

Raashii Khanna, who recently starred in the film Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, opened up about the film's underwhelming box office performance. In an interview with India Today, Raashii Khanna said, "Maybe there's somebody who loves it, then somebody who hates it. There'll always be all kinds of people, but obviously, we want, when the film is released, a lot of people should like it. I think the challenge has been to bring them to theatres still, because now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT. So that is a challenge that even people face. I also sometimes do it, but that's also because I am always occupied. But I know people, in general, are very occupied today, so bringing them to theatres is a problem."

Raashii Khanna added, "I don't thinkYodha is a bad film at all, so that's fine. I think every film has its destiny, and you just learn from it and then move on to your next. That's all we can do."

The actress added, "You love the fact that it has received love because that's what you work so hard for. But apart from that, my job is always to deliver my best and to see that the audience is enjoying my part as well. Because if a film works, but you don't work, then that's sad in a way. So I'm really happy with the reactions I'm getting. I'm really happy that people are really loving me, coming back into Hindi films, and seeing me on the big screen. I was also very, very happy to see myself on the big screen in Hindi. This is amazing. It was a very nice moment and a very nice feeling that I had."

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film hit the theatres on March 15. The film also stars Disha Patani and it has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.