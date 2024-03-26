Yodha Box Office Collection Day 11: Holi Cheer Takes Sidharth Malhotra's Film To ₹30 Crore

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Action-thrillerYodhacontinues to perform well at the box office. The movie registered a decent collection on its second Monday. On day 11, the film, jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, garnered ₹1.6 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk. With this, the film has now accumulated a total of ₹ 30.85 crore. Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role as Arun Katyal, a special task officer committed to safeguarding India from terrorists. However, he is later labelled as a "traitor" and suspended from his duties. Released on March 15, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

Ahead of Yodha's release, Sidharth Malhotra shared a BTS clip on his Instagram profile. The video provides glimpses of the actor executing intricate action moves while discussing the effort put into crafting these scenes. Regarding the action sequences, he expressed, "There are so many action beats in this film that are so new, that it is tough to say that if I've done something like this.”

Specifically highlighting the opening action sequence, Sidharth Malhotra shared: "It's me using weapons in a cool way, using knives in a cool way. We've shot it very interestingly to look fast paced, single shot. It's stylized, edgy, got different elements. We are also shooting it in real time, and we have not really used camera tricks in that sense. It is one of my favourite action pieces that I've done in my last decade of work.”

Check out the video below:

In NDTV's review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Much of the action in Yodha, directed by Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, unfolds in the passenger cabin of an aircraft and in the spaces under it. The film eventually winds up in an Islamabad building called Jinnah Hall where peace talks are underway between the premiers of India and Pakistan. No prizes for guessing, a terror plot is afoot alongside to scuttle the negotiations because war, the antagonist thunders, is a business.”

“Passengers on the aircraft commandeered by the protagonist are at the receiving end of a yarn that hits severe turbulence and goes into an unending tailspin. They can only gawk and shriek in horror at the harebrained, ham-fisted lows that Yodha and his flying machine descends to. The film revels in blowing logic and common sense to smithereens,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Yodha has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.