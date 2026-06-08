R Madhavan Says He Has Always Been Loyal To His Wife Sarita: 'I Am Extremely Attracted To Attractive Girls'

R Madhavan recently reflected on his long marriage with his wife Sarita and shared why loyalty has never been a challenge for him, even after spending decades in the film industry.

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The actor, who celebrated his 27th wedding anniversary with Sarita on June 6, spoke about relationships, marriage and the advice that helped him navigate fame.

In an interview with ETimes, Madhavan said loyalty was something he inherited from his family.

"I think to be loyal is a family trait. My entire family till the end of their lives remained so loyal to Jamshedji Tata that we actually had a photo of his, along with all the Gods with the mala. So honestly, I will have to go out of my way to not be loyal."

Madhavan acknowledged that he has worked alongside many attractive actresses throughout his career but said he has always preferred the stability of his marriage.

He said, "While I am extremely attracted to attractive girls, at the end of the day, I balance off going back home and cuddling my wife as opposed to giving an excuse on why I am not there."

The actor also revealed that Sarita has always had access to his phone and financial accounts, adding that she manages his finances.

Madhavan Recalls Mani Ratnam's Advice

During the conversation, R Madhavan recalled a piece of advice from filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who directed him in films such as Alai Payuthey, Kannathil Muthamittal, Aayutha Ezhuthu and Guru.

According to Madhavan, the filmmaker once told him not to put a healthy relationship through unnecessary tests.

"Mani Ratnam gave me an advice on how not to have to test relationships. He said, when there is something going good with a relationship, don't keep testing it to see how much she loves you. Just let it be. Sometimes testing is the thing that spoils everything."

Madhavan said the advice stayed with him, particularly after he became a major star and began receiving significant attention from fans.

The actor also recalled being advised by some people not to reveal that he was married after finding fame. However, he chose to be open about his relationship with Sarita.

"I would open all my girl fan mail along with Sarita. I would insist on taking her for any exotic outdoor shoots, not because I wanted her to know that I am loyal, but I didn't want to test myself."

Madhavan and Sarita got married in 1999 and are parents to son Vedaant Madhavan.