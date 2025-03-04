R Madhavan Reacts To Claims He "Talks To Young Girls": "My Intention Was Not To Reply To Kisses, Hearts Things"

R Madhavan has a huge fan following among women across age groups. The actor addressed at a recent event how his apparent kind, simple responses to fans on social media can be misinterpreted. R Madhavan shared an incident where a fan sent him message on Instagram praising his acting skills. At the end of the message, the girl added a bunch of kiss and heart emojis. When R Madhavan replied to her message, she shared a screenshot of the whole thing and re-shared on her social media handle.

This led the Internet to assume that R Madhavan was replying to "Heart, kiss" emojis.

R Madhavan narrated the whole incident in a video posted on Bingoo Box on YouTube.

"I am an actor. I have all these people messaging me on Instagram and social media. I'll tell you a simple example. A young girl messages me. 'I saw this movie. I really loved it. I thought you're a fabulous actor. Well done. You motivate me.' And at the end of it, she puts lots of hearts and kisses and love symbols. Now, when there's a fan who is talking to me in such detail, I am compelled to answer. So I always say 'Thank you so much. Very kind of you. God bless you.'

"This is my reply to her. What she does is, she takes a screenshot of my reply to her and makes it as a post on Instagram. Now, what do people see? Hearts and kisses and love things. And Maddy is replying to that," Madhavan added.

R Madhavan also added that he is cautious about his responses on social media and how they are interpreted.

"My intention was not to reply to that. My intent was to reply to a message. But because it's a small thing you only see that symbol and say 'Oh Maddie is talking to young girls'. If that is the fear I have... If I have to pussyfoot around every time I am putting a message on social media, can you imagine that somebody without my experience, how much trouble they're going to get into?," shared the actor.

On the work front, R Madhavan will next be seen Krishnakumar Ramakumar-directed biopic on scientist G D Naidu, titled G.D.N.

He will play the character of G.D. Naidu, who was known as the 'Edison of India' and the 'Wealth Creator of Coimbatore.'