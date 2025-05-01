R Madhavan On The Lack Of Romantic Film Genres In This Generation: "No One Does Romance Like Shah Rukh Khan, But..."

R Madhavan might not be the go-to choice for a romantic hero in Bollywood, but his film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan has over the year gained a cult status.

The debate about the lack of heartfelt romantic films in Bollywood, in the current generation has been rampant. R Madhavan in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke about how the rise of action and thriller genres has taken over the joy of good old romance.

R Madhavan said, "I don't recall any rom-com that has worked on OTT platforms either. I know the Korean [dramas] work but I don't recall seeing any hardcore, Indian, romantic film. Let alone one that is age-appropriate for a 55-year-old."

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched quality of acing the romantic genre on screen, R Madhavan said, "Don't blame the money. Get us a story, no? One that is well-researched. No one does romance like Shah Rukh [Khan] but one needs a heroine of his age as well. That's getting difficult to find."

Madhavan shed light on the perspective that the issue is with closing the gap in age disparity between a male and a female co-star, to make these romantic stories a cult favourite again. He highlighted that this age disparity is particularly existing in romantic genres which needs to be attended to.

R Madhavan was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday. He will next be seen in Aap Jaisa Koi with Fatima Sana Shaikh, directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. The plot revolves around the lead pair, where both actors play professors. Once again the age gap between the two is notable, the film attempts to revive a genre that has been missing for a long time.