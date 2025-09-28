Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Critical After Major Road Accident, Diljit Dosanjh And Others Pray For His Speedy Recovery

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, best known for chartbusters like Mera Dil and Sardaari, is fighting for his life after a tragic road mishap. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Saturday, September 27, where doctors confirmed that he had sustained severe head and spine injuries. According to ANI, his condition is reported to be extremely critical, and he remains on ventilator support.

According to a statement issued by Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Rajvir Jawanda was admitted at 1:45 pm on Saturday following the accident near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. Before being shifted to Fortis, he was first taken to the Civil Hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The hospital statement read, "On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali."

Leaders And Artists Pray for Recovery

The shocking news prompted an outpouring of concern from fans, political leaders, and the Punjabi entertainment fraternity.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his prayers for the singer's recovery on X, writing, "News has been received that famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has sustained serious injuries during the accident that occurred near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. His condition is reported to be quite critical. I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery. May he soon recover and return to his fans and family members."

ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਬੱਦੀ ਨੇੜੇ ਵਾਪਰੇ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਜਵੰਦਾ ਨੂੰ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਸੱਟਾਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਾਲਤ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਨਾਜ਼ੁਕ ਦੱਸੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।



ਮੈਂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਅੱਗੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤਯਾਬੀ ਲਈ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਦੁਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਜਲਦ ਠੀਕ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਮੁੜ ਆਪਣੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਅਤੇ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 27, 2025

Many of Jawanda's fellow artists also took to social media to show support. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh posted on Instagram, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just Heard About The Accident News."

Singer Guru Randhawa offered his prayers as well, writing, "Prayers to Waheguru Ji for the recovery of our very dear brother @rajvirjawandaofficial paji."

Harrdy Sandhu shared an Instagram story, seeking Waheguru's blessings for Jawanda's health, while Ammy Virk and Gippy Grewal too expressed their concern and solidarity.

Further updates on his condition are awaited.