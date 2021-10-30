Puneeth Rajkumar 'Won Us All With His Passion': Aamir Khan Posts Tribute To Kannada Star

A photo of Puneeth Rajkumar. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Puneeth Rajkumar "won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion," wrote Aamir Khan in his tribute to the Kannada star, who died on Friday. He was 46. Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called by his loved ones and fans as "Appu," died at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital, where he was taken after he had a heart attack while working out in a gym. His final rites will take place at Kanteerava studio on Sunday. Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar, Aamir Khan shared a statement on his production house's official Instagram page that read: "Appu entertained us through his films, but above all else, he won us all with his warmth, sincerity and passion. Thank you Puneeth, for all the love that you showered on all of us. May your soul rest in peace, dear friend. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family."

See Aamir Khan's post here:

Puneeth Rajkumar's cremation was supposed to take place today at Bengaluru's Kanteerava studio. However, the actor's family decided to perform the last rites on Sunday as his daughter reached Bengaluru from the US a bit late and several fans of Puneeth are yet to pay him last respects.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had told media in the afternoon: "Puneeth's daughter has reached Delhi and is travelling to Bengaluru and may reach the city by about 6 pm. Secondly, there is lot of crowd here (Kanteerava Stadium) and many people wish to see him for one last time, also after 6pm when it will be dark it will be difficult to perform last rites there (Kanteerava studio). So, we have made an opportunity for more people to pay their last respects till tomorrow morning. I appeal to his (Puneeth's) fans to pay their last respects with patience and by maintaining peace, as there is time till tomorrow morning," reported news agency PTI. He added that the decision was taken after discussing with Puneeth's elder brothers Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and other family members.

Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, was the son of veteran actor Rajkumar. The actor, who was the star of films like Mourya, Arasu, Raam and Anjani Putra, is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and two daughters.

(With inputs from PTI)