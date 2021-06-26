Pulkit Samrat's Latest Post Will Give You Major Fitness Goals

Pulkit Samrat shared this photo. (Image courtesy: pulkitsamrat)

Pulkit Samrat is pushing his limits every day because "being fit doesn't necessarily mean one needs to have a six pack but having one doesn't hurt either." On Saturday, the actor posted a mirror selfie showing off his abs and wrote: "Reaching there! Being fit doesn't necessarily mean one needs to have a six pack (having one doesn't hurt either)." He added his views about "fit lifestyle" and wrote: "Being fit is a lifestyle. A lifestyle consisting of healthy choices. A lifestyle consisting of regular exercise. A lifestyle possible only with perseverance, consistency and discipline. It also needs the correct guidance. In my case that's Sameer Hansari. Thank you brother for making me push my limits and showing me what's beyond the possible!"

See Pulkit Samrat's post here:

Pulkit Samrat was busy prepping for Suswagatam Khushamadeed, in which he co-stars with Isabelle Kaif. A couple of days ago, he shared a photo with his Suswagatam Khushamadeed co-stars and wrote: "Can't wait to be back on set!"

Pulkit Samrat is currently dating actress Kriti Kharbanda. The duo reportedly began dating in 2019. They first co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding and later in Pagalpanti, which released last in 2019. Their last film Taish, directed by Bejoy Namibar, released on Zee5 in October. It was simultaneously released as a film, as well as a web-series.

Pulkit Samrat will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi, which features Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in the lead role.

His film with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle was announced earlier this year.