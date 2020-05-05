Pulkit Samrat, 'Hired Personally' By Kriti Kharbanda, Baked This For Her

Pulkit Samrat shared this photo. (courtesy pulkitsamrat)

Highlights Pulkit Samrat baked "sour dough gluten-free bread" for Kriti

"Baked by the best," wrote Kriti

"Hired by me personally," she added

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are setting new couple goals every day. The adorable couple, who never fail to make their Instafam swoon with their loved-up posts for each other, just added another snippet of their home diaries. On Tuesday, Kriti dropped another sneak peek of their personal time on her Instagram profile and it is just too cute. Seems like, for the last few days, Pulkit Samrat is in charge of the kitchen and Kriti is impressed by his culinary skills. Kriti shared a picture of a freshly-baked "gluten-free bread" on her Instagram profile. She wrote, "Sour dough gluten-free bread. Baked by the best (hired by me personally) Pulkit Samrat." She further added, "Okay now I'm going back to eating. Tata!" Take a look at the drool-worthy picture of the bread here:

Kriti and Pulkit, who are staying together in coronavirus lockdown, keep sharing snippets of their experiments in the kitchen. They also had an "amritsari fish kinda day" on Tuesday. Reacting to the picture Instagrammed by Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon wrote, "killing it," while Sophie Choudry commented, "Not fair. Tum dono ne restaurant for two khol liya hai kya?" Take a look:

In coronavirus lockdown, Pulkit and Kriti are doing it all - from playing Bella Ciao on the piano with eyes closed to sharing drool-worthy pictures of food. Take a look:

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were last seen in the 2019 comedy-drama Pagalpanti where they shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.