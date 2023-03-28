Priyanka Chopra's Viral Interview Is A Hit On Twitter. 'She Is A Phoenix,' Say Fans

Priyanka Chopra posted this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, a global star today, reflected upon her extensive journey in Bollywood as well Hollywood during an interaction with Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert. The actress, before navigating to Hollywood, was an equally big star back home and during the podcast, she revealed that she decided to move to the US because she had "beef with people." Without taking names, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she was "pushed into a corner." She said during the podcast: "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break." Soon after the podcast aired, Priyanka Chopra fans united and gave her the loudest cheer on social media. The hashtag #Unifinished, which also happens to be the title of the actress' memoir, found its way to the many tweets posted in support of Priyanka Chopra.

Before checking out the tweets, here's a reminder of her glorious career for those who require one. A former Miss World and a Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few. She also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2008 Hindi film Fashion.

Just some of the many tweets in support of Priyanka Chopra, posted by fans:

Referring to the actress' memoir titled Unfinished, a Twitter user wrote: "I love that she almost 16 years later continues showing them that she is not FINISHED, just is growing and growing day by day."

I love that she almost 16 years later continues showing them that she is not FINISHED, just is growing and growing day by day #PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/Dh0OWDbVSH — NP LEGCY| Loving MMCJ (@np_legacy) March 27, 2023

Inputs from another Twitter user: "It's soo iconic of Priyanka Chopra to name her memoir "Unfinished" because ICYMI at one point she was completely written off in Bollywood with negative articles that had her on the cover with the title "Finished". Legendary behaviour." #PriyankaChopra #Unfinished."

It's soo iconic of @priyankachopra to name her memoir "Unfinished" because icymi at one point she was completely written off in Bollywood with negative articles that had her on the cover with the title "Finished".



LEGENDARY BEHAVIOUR #PriyankaChopra#Unfinishedpic.twitter.com/edUvzDyVko — VS Unfinished (@VS_Unfinished) March 27, 2023

"I'm so proud of Priyanka Chopra, people tried to break her and that only made her stronger, she definitely is a Phoenix, and deserve all the good things that are coming to her way now," read another tweet.

I'm so proud of Priyanka Chopra, people tried to break her and that only made her stronger, she definitely is a Phoenix, and deserve all the good things that are coming to her way now pic.twitter.com/g34NcKbQ6Q — NP LE | Loving MMCJ (@np_legacy) March 27, 2023

A section of the Internet also gave a shout out to the actress for acknowledging fellow Bollywood actors that worked in Hollywood projects and paved the way. Priyanka Chopra spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and late actors Irrfan Khan and Om Puri during the podcast.

Queen #PriyankaChopra admiring actors like Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan, Om Puri etc who worked in America before her and how the winning of Aishwarya at Miss World, the home coming procession inspired her to join pageant. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#PonniyinSelvan2pic.twitter.com/KKnpmLksOy — Aishwarya as Nandini & Mandakini , PS2 on 28 April (@badass_aishfan) March 28, 2023

This Twitter summed up in this simple sentence - "Strongest and immensely talented actors of our generation."

Strongest and immensely talented actors of our generation #PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/tF3WKmi8Od — Jamuna Chauhan (@JamunaChauhan13) March 28, 2023

Sharing a bit from the viral podcast, a Twitter user gave a shout out to Priyanka Chopra and wrote: "Things never come to you at once... It somehow starts from very beginning and when the bowl is full... You gotta shift to a much bigger Plate.#TruthMatters.'

Things never come to you at once... It somehow starts from very beginning and when the bowl is full... You gotta shift to a much bigger Plate! #PriyankaChopra#TruthMattershttps://t.co/IcCZ1f41KH — Aayushi Singh (@aayushis_16) March 28, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's next project is Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. She will also be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Additionally, Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She also has an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She launched a haircare brand as well.