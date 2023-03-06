Citadel Trailer: Femme Fatale Priyanka Chopra Remembers Who She Really Is

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are strangers on a train, except they aren't strangers, in the trailer of upcoming web-series Citadel which released today. Turns out, the two belong to a spy agency named Citadel but have no memory of each other or being spies at all, having had their minds wiped. A meeting on a train jogs their memories and some high octane action follows as well as some romantic frisson. Stanley Tucci appears in the trailer as a spymaster who presses Priyanka and Richard – or, to give them their screen names, Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane - back into the service of Citadel against a villain who aims to establish a new world order. Unsurprisingly, Priyanka is thoroughly badass who turns out to be as deadly as she looks.

Much of the action takes place in a train, explaining why the release of the trailer was postponed from last week after the tragic train crash in Greece that claimed 38 lives.

Watch Priyanka Chopra killing it in the trailer of Citadel here:

Citadel is produced by the Russo Brothers, who helmed Avengers: Endgame, Prime Video where it will stream. The cast includes Lesley Manville, who appears briefly in the trailer, and Ashleigh Cummings. The first two episodes will premiere on April 28 after which a new episode will stream every Friday till May 26.

The English version of Citadel will be followed by spin-offs in several languages. The Indian adaptation will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. There will also be versions set in Italy, Spain and Mexico.