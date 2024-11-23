Priyanka Chopra Is Not A Fan Of "Working Saturdays." Here's Proof

Working in a hectic schedule is not a new thing for Priyanka Chopra. But even the global star does not like to work on a Saturday morning. The actress posted a cute reel on her Instagram Stories, depicting the grumpy mood of having to wake up at 6 AM on Saturday for work. The hilarious reel shows a grumpy little girl who looks exhausted, just the mood when one wakes up in the morning to go to work. The video had a caption that said, "Me every morning realizing that I have to go to work." But Priyanka added her own twist to it, and we can all relate.

The Citadel actress shared the post with the note, "When you have to work Saturday morning at 6 AM." This is proof that even our favourite Bollywood stars are no different when it comes to working weekends.

Check out the post here

Priyanka's relatable posts on Instagram are a hit with her fans. Not long ago, the actress shared another funny reel on her Stories. The caption on the video said, "When I was a kid, bedtime was 9 pm. I couldn't wait to be a grownup so I could go to bed anytime I wanted. Turns out that is 9 pm." She posted this writing "Same," again proving that she is just like the rest of us.

On her work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, shooting for the second season of her hit TV show Citadel. She will reprise her role as Nadia, a spy. She also has her other projects, Heads of State and The Bluff, in her lineup.



