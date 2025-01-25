Priyanka Chopra's Production House Purple Pebble Pictures Scores Third Oscar Nomination

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dons many hats, that of an actor, singer, writer, and producer.

But what has secured her name as a trailblazer producer, is her third Oscar nomination, for her production company Purple Pebble Pictures.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas backed Anuja has been nominated in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the Oscars 2025. Anuja competed with 180 films and made it to the top 5 Oscar Nominations.

Priyanka's previous Oscar nominations as an executive producer include The White Tiger and To Kill a Tiger.

Both titles received critical acclaim for their thought-provoking storytelling and impressive filmmaking techniques.

Anuja marks her third nomination at the Oscars, and it is indeed a milestone worth celebrating.

Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about her dedication and passion to support diverse storytelling and unique talents.

The actress had given a shout out to Anuja, upon its nomination at Oscars 2025.

She had shared a poster and clip from the film, and written, "Yaaaay! Anuja is heading to the 2025 Oscars as a nominee for Best Live Action Short Film! Incredible! Thank you to @theacademy for the amazing honour."

She continued, "Huge congratulations to @adam_j_graves and the team of Anuja for capturing the essence of love, family, and resilience and for delicately highlighting the work of the Salaam Baalak Trust India and the importance of education in a child's life, especially girls."

Priyanka ended the note by saying, "Nothing makes me more proud than supporting the courageous storytelling of evocative films like this."

Adam J. Graves' powerful short film Anuja has been produced by Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga Kapoor, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Executive Producer.

