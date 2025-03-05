Priyanka Chopra's Mother On Her Daughter And Nick Jonas' 10-Year Age Gap: "<i>Dil Milne Chahiye</i>"

When Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas seven years ago, the Internet was abuzz with their 10-year age gap. Recently, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra shared her thoughts on it and said at then end union of two hearts matters.

Speaking to Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra said, "Age is just a number in people's heads who want to make an issue out of it. Dil milne chahiye, dimag milne chahiye (Hearts should meet, minds should meet)," were Madhu Chopra's words.

During the same interview, Madhu Chopra also recalled her first meeting with Nick Jonas and how he impressed his mother-in-law with his honesty. Madhu Chopra revealed when Priyanka decided to marry Nick Jonas, she didn't know him.

Recalling her first meet with Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra said, "He just composed one new song. He had written it for Priyanka, and he sang it very often after that." Madhu Chopra also shared that Nick was comfortable in his skin.

On Valentine's Day, Priyanka Chopra shared a loved-up post for husband Nick Jonas. The carousel post features a throwback picture and a recent picture of the couple. The recent picture is from Priyanka's brother Siddharth's wedding celebrations. Sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "How it started.. How it's going. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever, Valentine."

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in an elaborate ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Apart from a Hindu marriage, the couple also exchanged vows in a white wedding.

In 2022, the couple announced they welcomed their first child Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka is, reportedly, a part of SS Rajamouli's next film alongside Mahesh Babu. However, there's no official announcement yet.