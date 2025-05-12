Priyanka Chopra's Message To Ibrahim Ali Khan After <i>Nadaaniyan</i> Debacle: "Grow A Thick Skin"

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut with Nadaaniyan under Karan Johar's Dharmatic production. The film, released on Netflix on March 7, opened to harsh criticism from critics and audience alike. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ibrahim shared what Priyanka Chopra told him after watching the film.

During the interview, Ibrahim said, Priyanka Chopra sent him a sweet message after watching the film. Priyanka also said that he has a bright future in films.

"She said I have to hold my head high and keep grinding; and that I must grow a thick skin. Coming from someone as accomplished as she is, I felt really comforted and motivated," said Ibrahim.

After the film brutally thrashed on social media, Karan Johar addressed the chatter at a press meet.

During the trailer launch of a Punjabi film, Karan Johar condemned people's choice of language to criticise the film.

He said, "A critic wrote, 'I want to kick this film'. I have a major issues with these people. I have no issues with the industry, trolls, opinion makers, social commentary. I happily accept people's opinions. In the same way, we have also our Nadaaniyan, Gustakhiyaan, and Gehraiyaan. But, when you write such things in your review, it is not a reflection of the film, it is a reflection of you."

The criticism, which often blurs the line between personal and professional attack, is condemned by Karan Johar.

"These intellectual cinema lovers should have a sensitive side because nobody wants to be kicked. Kicking is violence. It is physical violence. When you are not allowed violence in the real world, even words are equally violent. You should be condemned for being violent," Karan Johar added.

Earlier, Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta and Vikram Bhatt also addressed the criticism and said that people should be sensitive while criticising these young actors.