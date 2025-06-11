Priyanka Chopra Remembers Father Ashok Chopra On His 12th Death Anniversary: Miss You Everyday

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Priyanka Chopra remembered her father Ashok Chopra on his 12th death anniversary. Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013 after battling cancer. He was 62. Priyanka Chopra has often spoken about coping with the grief of her father's death.

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra has paid a heartfelt tribute to her father Ashok Chopra on his 12th death anniversary. Ashok Chopra, who served as a physician in the Indian Army, died on June 10, 2013 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 62.

Priyanka Chopra shared an old picture featuring her and her father on her Instagram Stories. The photograph featured a toddler Priyanka and her father enjoying a fun day in snow-clad mountains. She is seen all bundled up in winter wear flashing a big smile sitting on snow next to her father.

"Miss you everyday, dad," she captioned the post.

In 2024, Priyanka Chopra opened up about coping with grief after her father's death.

"After my dad passed away, I came to a slow but steady conclusion that that kind of pain would never go away. It's your companion. So, if you are thinking of or waiting for the day when it starts hurting less, when it doesn't affect you anymore or when you get over it... You are never getting over it; it becomes a companion.

"There will be days when it comes out in a biggish way and you want to stay over for dinner or maybe a week, and there will be days when you don't even remember about it until you see a photo and you're like (sigh)... Any form of grief will have a duration in which it will become your companion and you have to let it," she had said.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of Heads Of State, her upcoming film directed by Ilya Naishuller. It is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on July 2.

(With inputs from IANS)