Priyanka Chopra On Coping With Dad Ashok Chopra's Death: 'Pain Becomes A Companion'

Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about her personal and professional challenges. In a recent appearance on the Read The Room podcast, the actress talked about dealing with her dad Ashok Chopra's death. She said, “After my dad passed away, I came to a slow but steady conclusion that that kind of pain would never go away. It's your companion. So, if you are thinking of or waiting for the day when it starts hurting less, when it doesn't affect you anymore or when you get over it… You are never getting over it; it becomes a companion.”

She added, “There will be days when it comes out in a biggish way and wants to stay over for dinner or maybe a week, and there will be days when you don't even remember about it until you see a photo and you're like (sigh)… Any form of grief will have a duration in which it will become your companion and you have to let it.”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra lost her dad in 2013 after his long battle with cancer.

During the same podcast, Priyanka Chopra also discussed her married life and how she and her husband Nick Jonas have embraced each other's cultures. The actress mentioned, “He loved everything India, and I grew up in the States, it was literally my second home. So we embraced each other's cultures in a big way. But it was the cultural things that were different.”

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently lent her voice to the Disney+ Hotstar nature documentary film Tiger. Up next, she will be seen in Heads Of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.