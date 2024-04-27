Priyanka Chopra On How She Dealt With Cultural Differences After Marrying Nick Jonas: 'Had To Learn A Lot'

Nick Jonas shared this image. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra recently delved into the cultural contrasts between her and husband Nick Jonas, highlighting how after six years of marriage, they've found a harmonious balance. Priyanka Chopra shared that even though she and Nick Jonas come from large families, their upbringings were distinctly diverse in terms of cultural influences, necessitating a process of adapting and understanding each other's backgrounds. During a conversation with the Read the Room podcast, Priyanka spoke about their mutual appreciation for each other's home countries and readiness to immerse themselves in one another's cultures.

Priyanka then shared how an Indian family like hers would “speak over each other's sentences” but this wasn't the case with the Nick's family. She stated that things like these “were really hard" for her to learn. She said, “Before you finish your sentence, I know what you are saying so I am just going to tell you. That's just how we are culturally."

Priyanka added, "We are just like, ‘let's just go!'. We are loud and every one speaks over each other. So for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, ‘aye, I am saying this!'. I had to learn how to wait, let someone finish their sentence. I'm like, ‘I know what you are saying but I'll wait for you to finish."

She elaborated on the adjustments they both made, revealing her own challenge in learning to patiently wait for someone to finish speaking. On the other hand, Nick, who had limited exposure to India before marrying Priyanka, has since made multiple visits to the country. Recently, he extended his stay in India for several weeks to partake in the festivities of Holi alongside Priyanka and her extended family.

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022.