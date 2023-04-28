Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Her 'Tumultuous' 30s: 'My Body Needed To Mourn'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the issues she faced in her “ tumultuous” 30s. The actress, in interaction with Today.com, said that things were not in control when it came to her body. She said, “The 30s were kind of tumultuous for me when it came to my body. I was going from this 20 years teen-like body, which is…metabolism is at its highest. And then you reach your mid-30s and you're like, 'Oh, I can't skip a meal and it'll just look great.' It was a really tough time for me to be able to say ‘I'm going to do what's good for my body' because emotionally I wasn't there.”

Talking about the phase when she lost the “biggest cheerleader” in her life, her father Dr Ashok Chopra to cancer in 2013, Priyanka Chopra said she was “disoriented”, initially. The actress added that it was the “darkest chapter” of her life. “I've thought about that phase in my life a lot. And my body needed to mourn, my heart needed to mourn, and yeah, you know, I needed pizzas to do it. I allowed myself to do that…pizza and a bottle of wine and a s*** movie.”

Priyanka Chopra continued, “I started choosing myself instead of the darkness that is seductive and that kind of reaches out for you sometimes. As soon as you choose what's good for you and stop waiting for someone else to be that hand to pull you out of it, it's a very powerful thing.”

Priyanka Chopra shared an amazing bond with her father Dr Ashok Chopra. She also has a tattoo that says, 'Daddy's lil girl.' The actress said, “I think I lost my greatest cheerleader. I felt like that for the longest time. He used to get so excited if I ever won an award, if I signed a new movie…He would just want to be around to watch me do what I do.”

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The spy thriller also stars Richard Madden.