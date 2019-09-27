Priyanka Chopra On Greta Thunberg: 'She's Inspiring To Me As An Adult'

Priyanka Chopra is busy with the promotional duties of The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka Chopra, who recently extended her support to the 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, says that she is constantly "inspired" by how much "responsibility kids take" these days and the fact that "they want to take the future in their own hands." Speaking to NDTV's Rohit Khilnani, the 37-year-old actress said, "The good thing is, kids have an awareness and they want to take their futures in their own hands, which is inspiring to me as an adult. The fact that they want to have a choice and voice and say, 'this is the future would I want to live in.' I want to be that person."

When Priyanka was asked if kids like Greta Thunberg are "doing a lot more than they should be doing," the Quantico star said that today's generation is on the receiving end of information from an earlier age and that she realised her sense of responsibility towards the world after she turned 17 and was crowned the Miss World."I don't think so. We are living and evolving in a world where a lot of information comes to you at an earlier age than it would have come to us. I was more interested in clothes and boys when I was 16 and I didn't really realise the responsibilities that I would be aware of when I turned 17 and I was Miss World and I was exposed to the world," said Priyanka Chopra.

"I don't know if I had the courage to do that. I learnt that when I got into my thirties, That's something I find very inspiring.With young kids and teenagers, especially how much responsibility they take on their own shoulders," added Ms Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra cheered for Greta Thunberg earlier this week, by sharing a snippet of the young climate crusador's speech at UN's Climate Action Summit. "How dare we fail you... And what audacity we have to not want to help you save what's left?," Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with the promotional duties of her forthcoming film The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. The film has been directed by Shonali Bose and it is slated to release on October 11.

