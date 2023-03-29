Why Priyanka Chopra Froze Her Eggs In Early 30s: 'Had Not Met The Person I Wanted Children With'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has been a trailblazer in more ways than one. The actress has often made headlines for several of her professional and personal choices. Now, in a new episode of the podcast Armchair Expert with American actor-filmmaker Dax Shepard, Priyanka Chopra has explored some of these choices and milestones. Touching upon a deeply personal subject, the actress, who is the mother to a daughter, spoke of her decision to freeze her eggs in her 30s. Priyanka said that she took the major step on the advice of her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Priyanka Chopra shared that the decision to freeze her eggs gave her a sense of “freedom”.

Explaining her decision, Priyanka Chopra said, “I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career.” That, however, was not the only reason. The actress continued, “Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist going, ‘36…just do it'.”

In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra also shared her love for children. The actress said, “I always knew I wanted kids and that was one of the reasons I didn't want to date Nick because I was like I don't know if he would want kids at 25. I love kids, I have worked with kids at UNICEF, and I have volunteered at kids' hospitals. I am like a kid whisperer, and I would rather spend time with children than with adults. I love kids, all our parties are kids and dogs friendly. At our house, you can bring them anytime.”

Here are some behind-the-scenes images of Priyanka Chopra from the recording session of the podcast. In the photos, she is seen alongside the podcast's host Dax Shepard.

Priyanka Chopra married singer-actor Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022 via surrogacy. Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared an image with her daughter on Instagram. In the picture, the actress is seen doing her makeup with Malti on her lap, staring at Priyanka. "Glam with mama," the star wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in the web series Citadel.