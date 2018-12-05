Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Reception: Sophie Turner Did House Stark Proud In A Sabyasachi Lehenga

Sophie Turner photographed with Joe Jonas at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reception

Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner turned heads in a pastel peach lehenga set by Sabyasachi at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sophie looked extremely beautiful in the Indian outfit, which she paired with an elegant jewellery set and a maangteeka. Sophie is engaged to Nick's brother Joe and the couple, along with the newlyweds, posed for the paparazzi at the reception venue, the Taj Palace Hotel. A picture of Sophie and Joe Jonas was also shared by the designer on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Sophie Turner in Sabyasachi." Take a look at Sophie Turner's picture from the reception.

Sophie Turner photographed with Joe Jonas Simply stunning, isn't it?

Sophie Turner also rocked a lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla at Priyanka and Nick's sangeet. A picture of her from the ladkewala's performance was shared by the designer duo earlier this week.

For the mehendi too, Sophie pulled off a green lehenga, designed by Anita Dongre.

Meanwhile, for the wedding reception, Priyanka wore a custom-made silver lehenga and Nick a black tuxedo. The couple's outfits were designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Priyanka and Nick's reception was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was the first reception that the couple hosted. The function was also attended by her extended family in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi also designed Priyanka and Nick's outfits for their Indian wedding, which was held on December 2. For the ceremony, Priyanka opted for a red lehenga and Nick wore a golden sherwani. On December 1, they married as per Christian rituals, wearing Ralph Lauren outfits.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got engaged in August in Mumbai, married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in the presence of their respective families and close friends.