Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas And Malti Marie In A Holiday Postcard From Ireland

Priyanka with Nick and Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is holidaying in Ireland, shared a postcard-worthy click on her Instagram. The picture which happens to be from Dublin, Ireland, features Priyanka Chopra happily posing with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The trio can be seen all smiles as they stand amid a lush green location. "My angels," Priyanka Chopra captioned the post. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Check out the post here:

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra shared a post for her husband Nick and she wrote, "Husband appreciation post. As I finish one he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing."

Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The actress will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.

Nick, Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback singleSucker, which ruled all the music charts.