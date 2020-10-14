Priyanka Chopra Is At A Crossroads, Literally. Location - 'Somewhere In Europe'

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who has a reputation for being one of the busiest stars, has started a new chapter in her work diaries and had to share an update on Instagram. With her new post, she checked in from what appears to be Berlin, tagging the location as "Europe somewhere." Priyanka, who went for a walk in the woods, shared a photo of her posing at crossroads, quite literally, and captioned it with lyrics from the song Tha Crossroads by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: "See you at the crossroads." Meanwhile on her Instagram story, she shared an ROFL meme and wrote: "Back at work after quarantine, can't keep up."

Looks like updates about dog mom Priyanka Chopra arrive faster on Diana's Instagram. For the uninitiated, Diana is Priyanka's pet pooch, who is also her constant companion and partner in crime. A photo from the same outing on Diana's Instagram was posted with the caption: "Mommy... enough with the wilderness. It's pretty and all that but I need to get back to WiFi." LOL.

Priyanka Chopra has a series of upcoming projects lined up. She had wrapped up the shoot of Netflix film The White Tiger last year, which is yet to announce a release date. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka had also announced a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.