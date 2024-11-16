In Priyanka Chopra's London Photo Dump, Daughter Malti Marie Steals The Show

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying her time in London with her daughter, Malti Marie. On Friday, the actress shared a carousel post on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their day at the Natural History Museum. The photos captured Priyanka and Malti playing outside an English manor house before heading to the museum. Malti looked intrigued by exhibits, including preserved spiders, insects, a dinosaur fossil, jaw models and even a bear's taxidermy. The post also showed a cosy moment where Priyanka and Malti were enjoying some pasta and drinks together.

In another video shared by Priyanka Chopra, the actress is seen holding her daughter in her arms and giving her a loving kiss on the forehead. The side note read, “In between sleeps. Sound on. Thank you for the hospitality Natural History Museum and our guide, the lovely Leone for your expertise and patience with MM.”

Last month, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali with her daughter and husband Nick Jonas. They were joined by their respective families in the celebration. Priyanka shared a series of photos on Instagram, which featured her dressed in a red saree. Nick opted for a white kurta set with printed jackets and Malti wore a red suit. One of the shared images featured a buffet of Indian snacks, with chefs serving samosas and what appeared to be chats for Priyanka's guests. Another close-up featured a bowl of delicious chaat and the final snap revealed the lavish dinner table setting at the couple's residence. “Just a perfect Diwaloween,” read the caption.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects include Heads Of State and The Bluff.