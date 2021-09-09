Priyanka Chopra Describes Her Role In The Matrix Resurrections: 'A Small Fish In The Pond'

Priyanka Chopra features in a small role in The Matrix Resurrections (courtesy priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra, who added yet another Hollywood movie to her impressive resume, shared a little something about her role in The Matrix Resurrections. Sharing the film's trailer, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "They had me at 'Neo and Trinity are back'! The Matrix trilogy defined my generation of cinema. It was the gold standard... something we all role played and referenced all our lives! So, here I am... a small, excited little fish in the huge cinematic pond that is The Matrix!" Priyanka Chopra features in a blink and miss scene in The Matrix Resurrections trailer. She can be seen reading the book Alice Through The Looking Glass, a literary reference to the film's theme about alternate realities.

The Matrix Resurrections marks the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss' respective characters Neo and Trinity. The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed the first three Matrix movies along with sister Lilly Wachowski.

In her note, Priyanka Chopra added: "Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you're a fan of the franchise, you'll know that 'Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is'... so just give in. The Matrix is different things to different people and having got a glimpse of what's coming, I would love to hear your thoughts!"

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon, who is not only a superstar in Bollywood, but also a sought after name in Hollywood. The 39-year-old actress stepped into Hollywood with 2017 movie Baywatch, in which she played the role of antagonist Victoria Leeds, co-starring Dwayne Johnson. Since then, Priyanka has starred in Hollywood projects such as Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka Chopra's upcoming list of Hollywood films includes Text For You and Citadel.

The Matrix Resurrections will release in cinemas on December 22, as well as on HBO Max, where it will be available to stream for a month.