Priyanka Chopra And Lilly Singh Rock Out At Diljit Dosanjh's Concert In LA

Lilly Singh with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: lilly)

After grooving to Kenny Chesney's songs with Nick Jonas at the former's Los Angeles concert, Priyanka Chopra is now hanging out with her friend Lilly Singh at another concert. This time, it's Diljit Dosanjh. The YouTube star shared videos on her Instagram Stories with Priyanka, singing and dancing while Diljit Dosanjh sings his popular tunes. Lilly first posted a video of herself in the car, lip-syncing the lyrics of Proper Patola and captioned it: "Getting Ready." Her next clip featured Diljit singing on stage, titled "My Boyyy. Tearing up LA," while Lilly and Priyanka join in with the crowd in the next video, captioned: "Punjabiii."

For the concert, Priyanka wore a black crop top with a stylish blazer and tinted sunglasses. Lilly, too, looked stunning in a black outfit.

Take a look at the posts below:

Lilly Singh, 33, and Priyanka Chopra, 40, have shared a bond of friendship for years. While Priyanka was featured in one of Lilly's YouTube videos, the chat show host was a part of Priyanka's wedding celebrations in Jodhpur.

Last year, Lilly attended a grand Diwali party at Priyanka and Nick's LA home. She shared pictures and wrote: "Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I'm going to have to make this an annual thing."



Meanwhile, Priyanka, who celebrated her birthday on July 18, was in Mexico with Nick Jonas and their friends and family last week. But she concluded the festivities with a Kenny Chesney concert in LA a few days ago. Here's a video of Priyanka with Nick at the concert.

On the work front, Priyanka will star in the Hollywood film, It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. It will be a Valentine's Day 2023 release.