Prithviraj Sukumaran's Post After Surgery: 'Promise To Fight Through The Pain'

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was injured while filming a stunt on the sets of Vilayath Buddha, shared an update on his health after his key hole surgery. The actor, on Tuesday afternoon, shared a note captioned "thank you." Prithviraj Sukumaran mentioned in his note that he was been advised physiotherapy for a few months. He wrote in his note, "Hello! So yes... I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for Vilayath Buddha. Fortunately, I'm in the hands of experts who performed a key hole surgery and I'm now recouping. It's rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months."

The actor added in his note, "Will try my best to use that time constructively and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action ASAP. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love."

The actor, who got injured on the set on Sunday afternoon, was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi where he underwent keyhole surgery, reported news agency PTI. The producer of the movie, Sandip Senan, said the actor was immediately taken to a nearby hospital after the accident. "Doctors said it was a ligament tear and he was shifted to Kochi yesterday itself. Today, after consulting with his personal doctor, he underwent keyhole surgery," Sandip Senan told PTI.

On the professional front, other than Vilayath Buddha, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also star in the Hindi film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Prithviraj Sukumaran's film credits include Ennu Ninte Moideen, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Classmates and Mumbai Police, among many others. He made his directorial debut with the 2019 hit Lucifer.

