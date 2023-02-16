Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals Who His 'Idol' Is In This Pic

Prithviraj Sukumar shared this picture. (courtesy: therealprithvi)

Prithviraj Sukumaran has treated his Insta family to a picture of his "Idol" - Aamir Khan. The candid image is from the wedding of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India President K Madhavan's son at the Rambagh Palace. In the image, both superstars can be seen laughing their hearts out. Aamir looks dashing in an off-white kurta and lungi, while Prithviraj can be seen in a blue brocade kurta paired with sunglasses. Sharing the post, the actor dropped a heart emoticon and wrote, "Inspiration, Idol. #AamirKhan."

Soon after Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Without Aamir Khan... Indian film industry is nothing... he is perfect in his work." Another fan wrote, "Pic of the day... Two favourites in one frame P and A."

Take a look below:

Apart from Aamir Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the wedding was also attended by Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar.

Take a look at viral pictures from the wedding below:

Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan, @akshaykumar & #Amirkhan at Country Manager and President of Disney Star K.Madhavan son's marriage function in Rajasthan❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zx3wOG2Gcm — SundaR KamaL (@Kamaladdict7) February 10, 2023

Not just this, in a viral clip from the wedding, Prithviraj and Akshay Kumar were seen dancing together. Take a look below:

Akshay Kumar Sir and Prithviraj Sukurmaran Dance Together at a K. Madhavan's Son wedding ❤️😌#AkshayKumar𓃵#Prithviraj#Selfieepic.twitter.com/UqC1KNTsoY — Arijit 🧢 || AKKian (@Arijit_AKKIan) February 10, 2023



Coming back to Prithviraj, the actor also attended the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. In the viral image, Prithviraj and his wife Supriya can be seen posing with Karan Johar. The couple were among the few celeb guests who attended an intimate yet lavish wedding at Suryagarh on February 7, 2023.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen in Vilayath Buddha Aadujeevitham, Khalifa, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, L2: Empuraan and others.