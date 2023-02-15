Aamir Khan Remembers Andaz Apna Apna Co-Star Javed Khan Amrohi's 'Pure Heart'

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Javed Khan Amrohi in Andaz Apna Apna

A tribute to late actor Javed Khan Amrohi was posted on Aamir Khan's Instagram handle on Wednesday. Javed Khan Amrohi, a familiar face from TV and film, died of lung failure in hospital on Tuesday; he was 73. In an Instagram post, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "Javed Ji, You never failed to fill the room with joy and warmth. Your pure heart and positive energy will be dearly missed." Aamir Khan is not personally on social media, having officially quit in 2021 and the accounts run by his production house post on his behalf.

Javed Khan Amrohi appeared in three films starring Aamir Khan, starting with Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke in which he had a small role. In Andaz Apna Apna, he played Anand Akela, one of Raveena Tandon's many suitors who withdraws from the field to assist Amar and Prem, played by Aamir and Salman Khan. He was cast as Ram Singh in Lagaan, where he had a glorious moment of screen rebellion in which he quit the service of his British masters as the climactic cricket match was played.

Javed Khan Amrohi's Chak De! India co-star Shilpa Shukla also shared a tribute, writing: "Tell your friend that in his death, a part of you dies and goes with him. wherever he goes you also go. He will not be alone." Team ke Sukhlal ji. With you Sir. Rest in peace."

Javed Kumar Amrohi started his career on stage and appeared in films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Noorie in the 70s. He had prominent roles in TV shows like Nukkad, yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Mirza Ghalib. He was best-known for his work in TV and later film appearances like Andaz Apna Apna and Lagaan.