Pritam Shikhare's Special Post For Son Nupur And Daughter-In-Law Ira Khan On Their 3-Month Wedding Anniversary

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Love is in the air, all thanks to Pritam Shikhare. The dance teacher has shared an adorable message on the occasion of her son Nupur Shikhare and daughter-in-law Ira Khan's three-month wedding anniversary. The doting mother has shared an adorable video in which Nupur and Ira are sharing a warm hug. Sharing the video, Pritam Shikhare wrote: “Happy 3 months. @khan.ira @nupur_popeye,” with a bunch of heart and heart-eye emojis. She added the song Pal Pal Har Pal from the film Lage Raho Munna Bhai in the background. Several fans of the couple also wished them in the comments section. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Ira Khan also shared that her wedding cake was baked by her mother Reena Datta. Ira Khan posted a bunch of images of the cake being prepared and wrote: “The OG crew + Cherise. No one else could have baked our wedding cake [heart emoji]. As Popeye was feeding me or after (can't remember), I look at Mama and she's mouthing at me, ‘Is it dry?'”

While Nupur Shikhare dropped heart emojis, actress Zayn Marie Khan, Ira Khan's cousin wrote: “Hahha…Our Mammas and Cheru are the best.”

Before that, posting a moment from her wedding day, Ira Khan wrote, “This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realise we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It is difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead.”

In January, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare officially registered their marriage in Mumbai before heading to Udaipur for their wedding celebrations. The festivities included a vibrant mehendi ceremony, an intimate dinner night, a lively pyjama party, and a joyous sangeet. Following their union, the couple also organised a reception back in Mumbai. Before their marriage, Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan exchanged engagement vows in September 2022.