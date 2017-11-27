Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary's Love Story Is A Hit With Fans. See Post

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary confirmed they are dating recently and now, their fans are crushing over their love story, which started on controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9. Prince Narula re-posted a picture of himself with Yuvika on the sets of Splitsvilla 10 (where they are guest starring) instagrammed by a fan club. He captioned it: "Thanku everyone for all your love hum dono k liye. Suchi isse better feeling nahe ho sakte ke jab sab tumhe itna pyar de and Splitsvillan's ka reaction bhe humare liye bht important tha. Love you all once again. Yuvi (Yuvika Chaudhary) ye walk with holding hands main hamesha ase he rehna or chalna chata hu."
Highlights
- Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on Bigg Boss
- Prince Narula won three reality shows in a row
- Thanku everyone for all your love hum dono k liye, he said
Aww-doable isn't it?
Princle Narula won three reality shows in 2015 Roadies 12, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9. He met Yuvika Chaudhary on Bigg Boss 9. Although Yuvika, who has featured in films like Om Shanti On, Naughty @ 40 and Enemmy, was evicted from the show after 28 days, Prince Narula won the reality show, which is aired for roughly three months.
Of his relationship starting on a reality show, the Badho Bahu actor told Times Now: "I had done few reality shows before I met Yuvika and have heard people say that couples on reality shows do not work. But if your love is true then your relationship will work and you can spend the rest of your life with her."
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will appear as celebrity guests on Splitsvilla 10, which is co-hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha.