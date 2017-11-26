Bigg Boss: Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Are In Love. Here's What They Said Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were contestants of Bigg Boss 9

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are in love
"Prince does what he says, that's why I love him," says Yuvika
The duo participated in Bigg Boss 9
Bigg Boss contestants actors Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are in love and the couple are happy that they defied the notion that 'couples on reality shows' do not work. Prince, winner of Bigg Boss 9, met Yuvika on the show and fell in love with her. "I had done few reality shows before I met Yuvika and have heard people say that couples on reality shows do not work. But if your love is true then your relationship will work and you can spend the rest of your life with her,"



Prince and Yuvika will make their first appearance as a couple on TV reality show Splitsvilla X, co-judged by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha. Prince has earlier participated and won Splitsvilla 8.



Of Prince, Yuvika said: "One thing I liked a lot about Prince is that, he does what he says, and that's why I love him." Yuvika and Prince also appeared together in the music video Hello Hello, earlier this year.



TV reality show Bigg Boss has witnessed many couples on the game show, who were madly in love inside the house but later parted ways. Some of them were Karishma Tanna - Upen Patel, Tanishaa Mukerji - Armaan Kohli, Gauahar Khan - Kushal Tandon and Sara Khan - Ali Merchant among others.



Currently, in Bigg Boss 11, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra are quite close to each other.



Yuvika Chaudhary has appeared in Bollywood films such as Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007 and Toh Baat Pakki while Prince currently features as Lucky in TV show Badho Bahu.



