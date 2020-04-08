Presenting The 'Winner' Of Anushka Sharma's 'Heart' And Monopoly - Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's recent Instagram story deserves your attention. In case you are wondering why, it features the "winner" of her heart - Virat Kohli. A day after posting a picture of Virat playing Monopoly with her and her parents, Anushka proudly announced who emerged as the winner of the game. The actress shared a hilarious yet cute photograph of her cricketer husband and called him the "winner of Monopoly" and her "heart." She wrote: "Presenting the winner of Monopoly and my heart." We can't get enough of the picture, in which Virat Kohli can be seen making a goofy face. Have you seen Anushka's story yet? If not, check out here:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Sharing the aforementioned Monopoly post on Tuesday, Anushka asked her fans to guess who won the game. "It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won?" she wrote.

The actress also talked about family values in her post and wrote: "It's from our primary caregivers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize and then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace and sense of familiarity with your families."

"Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened," she added.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are keeping themselves busy during lockdown by playing with their pet dog and by taking goofy selfies. How can we forget their hair-cutting sessions? Take a look:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Italy's Tuscany on December 11, 2017.