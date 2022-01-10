Preity Zinta Wishes Hrithik Roshan In A Throwback Post

Preity Zinta posted this. (Image courtesy: )

On Monday, Preity Zinta shared a birthday post for Hrithik Roshan on her Instagram handle. Hrithik Roshan turned 48-year-old today. In this throwback picture, Hrithik Roshan can be seen dressed in a funny manner as Preity laughs at him. Sharing the post, Preity wrote: "Happy birthday my darling @hrithikroshan Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together. Always wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow and always. Love you loads," along with hashtags like #throwback, #happybirthday and #ting.

On the occasion of his birthday, the actor shared the first look from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha on his Instagram handle where he will be seen playing the character, 'Vedha'. Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action thriller film. The film is set to release on September 30 in cinemas. The cast of the film includes Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in lead roles. In terms of work, Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai in 2000. His upcoming film, Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Indian myth Vikram aur Betaal, the storyline of the film revolves around a police officer named Vikram which is played by Saif Ali Khan, who plans to kill an equally tough gangster (Hrithik Roshan). Vikram Vedha is co-directed by Gayatri and Pushkar. The film is backed by T-Series Films, Gulshan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment in support with YNOT Studios Production and Friday Filmworks.