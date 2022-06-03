Just A Throwback Pic Of Preity Zinta From Her School Days

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy: realpz)

And, the award for the best throwback moment goes to Preity Zinta. Why do we say so? She has managed to pull out one of the most cherished moments from her school days. And, fans, are unable to keep calm. Reason? Preity Zinta, everyone's favourite “dimple girl”, is looking cute. The picture was taken after she passed out of school. Well, there is a catch too. Read her caption. “I remember taking this photo after passing out of school. I was so excited to be in college even though I was still in 11th grade. Made me feel so grown up.” She has also tagged her friend Shagun Khanna. “Love this photo, Shagun Khanna. Miss you, Paddy aunty.”

And, Shagun Khanna was quick with her reply. “Take me back to those good old days again,” she wrote and added a red heart and red heart eye emoji. Deanne Panday said, “How cute, PZ”.

Preity Zinta's throwback collections are too hard to miss. To mark Karan Johar's 50th birthday, Preity Zinta has shared a blast from the past snapshots featuring herself and KJo. And, her special birthday note for “funniest guy” went like this. “Happy 50th birthday to the funniest guy I know. Kjo you are not only the King of Bling but also the king of emotion and wit. Thank you for always making me laugh and for having such a strong emotional quotient in your life and in your movies. I have never had a dull moment around you and I wish you always smile, shine and make the world a better place. Loads of love, happiness and sexiness to you today and always.”

Preity Zinta also likes to share never-seen-before snippets from her shooting days. A while back, she came up with a picture of herself and Salman Khan. The photo was clicked when the two were shooting for Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Preity Zinta is known for her work in films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya, Veer Zaara, and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke among others.